Raymond James Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Underperform

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.