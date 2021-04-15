Cowen Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,699,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $14,993,745 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

