SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. SLM has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,019,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

