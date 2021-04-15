BITTUP (BTU) One Day Volume Hits $1,092.00

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. BITTUP has a market cap of $637,639.91 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

BITTUP Coin Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

