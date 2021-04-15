PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00065291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00722949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037395 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PLT is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.