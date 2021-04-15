Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 29.6% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $17.03 billion and $3.97 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.