Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Loungers in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 274.98 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £281.57 million and a P/E ratio of -25.23. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.01.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.