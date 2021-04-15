Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.