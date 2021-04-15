CIBC Lowers Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to Underperform

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Transat A.T. to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

