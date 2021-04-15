WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

