Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $20,394,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

