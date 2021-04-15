Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Up 111.9% in March

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.