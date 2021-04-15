Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Rises By 113.9%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the March 15th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other RedBall Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 365,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000.

RBAC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. RedBall Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

