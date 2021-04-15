Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE GSL opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $484.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

About Global Ship Lease

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.