United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Shares of UPS opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

