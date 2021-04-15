United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.58.
Shares of UPS opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.
In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
