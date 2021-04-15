Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.86 and last traded at C$38.67. 64,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 109,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.57.

A number of research firms have commented on JWEL. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

