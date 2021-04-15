Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading 12% Higher

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 42,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 28,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

