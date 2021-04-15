AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,343,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,651,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ)

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

