MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Trading Down 1.9%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 2,997,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,845,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MedMen Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

About MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

