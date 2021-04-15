Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 102.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GP opened at $20.02 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $417.94 million and a P/E ratio of -153.99.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

