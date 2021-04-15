Short Interest in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) Grows By 104.3%

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

