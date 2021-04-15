Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 56,632 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

