Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $694.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.08, for a total transaction of $506,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,095.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

