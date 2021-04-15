Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,396 shares of company stock worth $19,592,011 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

