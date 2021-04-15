Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $541,000 in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.07% of RE/MAX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

