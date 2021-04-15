Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,075 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $950,032.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,994,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,626 shares of company stock valued at $27,352,668 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.