4,198 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

