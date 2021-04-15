Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

