Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.43 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $70,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

