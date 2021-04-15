Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $167,000 in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.