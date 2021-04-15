MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Down to $28.06

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.25. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $528.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.