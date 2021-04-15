State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 38 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $414.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.72. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $195.94 and a twelve month high of $423.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

