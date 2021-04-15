Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

