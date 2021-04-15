Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

