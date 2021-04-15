FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $54,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

