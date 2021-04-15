FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apache by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Apache by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Apache by 186.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.