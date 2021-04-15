FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apache by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Truist cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

