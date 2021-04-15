Nano Achieves Market Cap of $737.77 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $737.77 million and approximately $40.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00008875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,389.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.69 or 0.03889589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00432073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $805.51 or 0.01291108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.90 or 0.00517552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.00519805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.53 or 0.00395145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00037054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

