NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,389.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.51 or 0.01291108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.90 or 0.00517552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000852 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014062 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

