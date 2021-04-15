FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 499,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSE:LDP opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

