FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 23,100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Amarin by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

