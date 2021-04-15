Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.