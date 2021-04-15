FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $76,000 Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

