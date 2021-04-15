FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several research firms have commented on PSFE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

