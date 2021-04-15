2,000 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,730 shares of company stock worth $3,006,531. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

