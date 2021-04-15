FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $90,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,784,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $47.81 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

