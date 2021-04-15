FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 5,085.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 268,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

