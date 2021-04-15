PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 182.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

