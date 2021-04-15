SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.40 ($152.24).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.63. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

