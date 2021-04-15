Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chegg by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,954 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,849. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

